Biofortified Cereals Have the PM’s Blessings. What About Consumer Preference?

In August, the Prime Minister dedicated 109 climate-resilient and biofortified varieties of crops, “making a major advancement in the nation’s agricultural sector,” the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a press release. The varieties pertained to 34 fields and 27 horticultural crops.

This used to be a routine event till the prime minister fussed about them in October 2020. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual occurrence.

So far, 87 varieties and hybrids of 17 food crops with higher nutrition levels have been released, according to an ICAR document. Of these, 48 have enhanced levels of more than one nutrient.