Kejriwal to Surrender on 2 June. What Happens to AAP Thereafter?

1 June marks not just the end of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but also the termination of Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, plunging Delhi's Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor back into judicial custody. His arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case and subsequent bail for election campaigning have been unprecedented in India's legal and administrative history.

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister arrested by the ED, a distinction previously avoided by others like Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, who resigned before his arrest.

As Kejriwal heads back to jail just before the election results are declared, AAP faces a significant leadership vacuum. Kejriwal's conspicuous push for his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, suggests she will assume a more prominent role in decision-making. Her increased involvement, signalled during Kejriwal's incarceration and his campaigning in Delhi and Punjab, points to a strategic shift within the party.