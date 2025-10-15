Amit Shah’s 'Demographic Change' Claim Oversimplifies a Far More Complex Reality

Bordering districts in these States and also in Tripura have always had large Muslim population. In fact, Malda and surrounding areas being Muslim majority were slated to go to Pakistan and in anticipation the Malda District administration office actually flew the Pakistani flag on its building till 18 August 1947, when the boundary award was finally announced and it became part of India.

Narrative of illegal migrants flooding the country, especially in the border areas, is thus highly exaggerated. The government doesn’t have any authentic data to ascertain the gravity of the problem. As per Rajya Sabha unstarred question No 55, by Jharna Das Baidya on 16 November 2016, the MOS Home replied that “....there are around 20 million illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India”.

However, where the inputs were received from and what was their authenticity was not indicated. Subsequently, in response to Lok Sabha Starred Question No 225 by Mallikarjun Kharge, the government on 1 August 2017 backtracked to state that it did not have accurate data about the number of illegal migrants in India.

The claims of large number of illegal migrants in India are also negated through many other examples. The first and foremost is the NRC exercise carried out in Assam. As against the claims of several million illegal migrants, only about 16 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC list. These include 7 lakh Muslims and 5 lakh Bengali Hindus, besides some Gurkhas etc.

The data put up by the Election Commission about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral roles, which was widely believed to have been carried out to detect illegal foreign nationals in Bihar, has brought out the fact of existence of minuscule number of foreign nationals in an adult population of almost 8 crores in Bihar. Large number of these foreigners are said to be Hindus from Nepal, with whom India has a treaty of friendship according rights to Nepali citizens similar to Indian citizens in matters of employment, residence etc.

Citing difficulty in preventing illegal migration through porous border and putting onus for preparation of AADHAR and other identity documents on state governments is a feeble attempt to shift responsibility.