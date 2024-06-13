The 'Moral' Churning of the Political Situation After the Elections

As to the partners, who unexpectedly found themselves as ‘kingmakers’. What about them? They too faced the moral dilemma — to join hands to resolve the existential crisis — but, again, at what cost? ‘Arm twisting’ or ‘seeking their pound of flesh’ is not unknown in politics and it seemed to happen just before the cabinet was formed. But, is that for the ‘larger good’ of the country or a manoeuvre in regional party politics alone? That would decide the morality of their political decision. It is quite evident that political power comes with some cost.

The moral dilemma is to decide — benefit at what cost? The political scenario right after the results forced all political parties to delve into this moral introspection and face the question — what ought they to do for the collective good of the people? And, that is the big takeaway from the situation that this election presented. Hope that this momentous introspection results in the collective good of the people, who, fighting harsh weather conditions did not fail in their moral and legal duty to exercise their franchise for a stable government.

