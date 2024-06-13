NDA Coalition Takes Office: Will India’s Fiscal Federalism Get Restored?

India has got a new coalition government under the BJP-led NDA (Bharatiya Janata Party, National Democratic Alliance). Narendra Modi is now in his third tenure as prime minister with the BJP contributing 240 MPs for the requisite parliamentary majority of 272. While many small regional parties make up the NDA with a total strength of 293, the TDP and JD(U) are two strong constituents with 28 seats between them, enough to destabilise the NDA government anytime they want.

In the last 10 years, Narendra Modi de facto functioned as a one-man decision maker on account of the absolute majority of the BJP, and as a very strong centralising force converting the his party's governments in the states into unquestioning second engines.

He also kept Opposition state governments on a very tight leash by tightly controlling central funds, using governors to put sand in their tracks, and stopping bills from being passed by their legislatures. Occasionally, non-BJP governments were also toppled, transforming the people’s mandate into BJP-led governments.