Narendra Modi.
As India’s general election enters its second month, most conventional expectations have already been upended. Complacent pundits had long ago concluded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win comfortably. But two phases into the seven-phase election – with some having already cast their votes – the situation no longer looks quite that simple.
India’s autonomous Election Commission the publication of any exit polls until all seven phases of voting have concluded. (That will happen on June 1, with the result on June 4). But of voter sentiment strongly indicate that things are not going the BJP’s way. The public, it seems, has simply not been given enough reason to vote for the party a third time.
Moreover, a staggering 80 percent of Indians have seen their incomes since 2014, and both and have collapsed. Many blame the government for not adequately protecting their .
To be sure, Modi himself remains , thanks to the personality cult he has painstakingly built. But his party’s candidates are being met largely with , if not outright disdain. Modi’s demeanour reveals his mounting disquiet: his anti-Muslim dog whistles have lately into direct attacks.
Modi has also ramped up his assaults on the opposition Indian National Congress, claiming that the party’s has the “stamp of the Muslim League.” He even suggested at a last month that a Congress-led government would redistribute Hindus’ private property and personal assets to Muslims.
Other BJP officials have also gotten in on the fearmongering, further betraying the party’s growing desperation. For example, Home Minister Amit Shah that if the BJP is defeated, Sharia law will come to India.
As extreme as such rhetoric is, it is hardly surprising. Attempting to polarize the electorate on religious grounds is a tried-and-tested BJP tactic. The logic is simple: if the demonisation of Muslims can get even half of India’s Hindus (who 80 percent of the population) to forget their other differences and rally around the party, another electoral victory is in the bag.
But this strategy is not foolproof. So, the BJP is also employing other tactics. For starters, it has absorbed a large number of into its ranks, often by coercing those accused of corruption into switching sides to avoid prosecution. The BJP “” – which “cleans” tainted politicians – has become a national joke.
The BJP has also offered to form with various opposition parties. One of them – the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh – tabled a motion against Modi’s government in the Lok Sabha (lower house) just a few years ago, and its leader has sharply criticised Modi. Now, suddenly, all has been forgiven.
The BJP’s very public attempts to woo the Biju Janata Dal in the eastern state of Odisha and the Akali Dal in the western state of Punjab – both of which abandoned the BJP during previous coalitions – were less successful. Both parties the BJP’s entreaties.
As for Congress, its bank accounts were at the start of the campaign, and party leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was last month in an abortive search for illicit booty. These are not the actions of a confident party with abundant popular support, but rather of a party that feels power slipping from its grasp.
The BJP sailed through the last in 2019, winning every parliamentary seat in six states, all but one seat in three states, and all but two seats in two states. In all these states, the BJP has only one way to go: down. Even if it loses just a handful of seats in each, it will cumulatively lose its majority, which stands at just 32 seats.
And there is a good chance that will happen. After all, in 2019, the BJP got a major boost from a on a military convoy in Kashmir, which was carried out just a couple of months before the vote by the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed. With no such event galvanising Indian voters today, the BJP cannot hope to replicate its performance from the last election.
The public has had enough of the BJP’s broken promises, and the opposition is seized by a new confidence. Change is in the air.
[Shashi Tharoor, a former UN under-secretary-general and former Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Human Resource Development, is an MP for the Indian National Congress. He is the author, most recently, of Ambedkar: A Life (Aleph Book Company, 2022). This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.]
