An Anischit Kaal Awaits, Not Just the BJP, but Also the Opposition

A few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, India’s political opposition — the INDIA bloc — appeared battered, bruised, and ready to implode, lacking a clear, cohesive national-level strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Mixed manifesto announcements were being made one after the other to seduce different vulnerable groups in the electorate, while there seemed no clear national leader or voice to take on Narendra Modi, who made this election all about 'Brand Modi'.
But, as the verdict showed, the INDIA bloc, i.e., the Congress party plus its allies, against all of the odds, won an impressive 234 seats.
Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra won eight out of the 10 seats it contested (strike rate of 80 percent vs BJP), while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won all the 22 seats, (even though in terms of vote share, the BJP did well in the south).
This reflects a regionally-led national outburst of an angry vote against the BJP, where the average Indian voter consciously humbled Modi and Amit Shah’s political duopoly over the last decade. Rivers of ink have been spilt in the past few days over what could have gone wrong for the BJP (including a more reflective analysis of the results done ).
What needs to perhaps be now understood and emphasised is how the INDIA bloc and the Opposition need to take this shot in the arm and use it to their advantage to restore balance and faith in India’s democratic future.
This may mean soon, which is fine, but playing the waiting game for too long, in the hope of taking "appropriate steps at an appropriate time" (as stated by Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge) without a clear strategy allow the BJP to gain lost ground.
The next three upcoming assembly elections hold the key. Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, where the BJP has been on the back foot, present a clear advantage for regional parties (in the Opposition) to do well and present a unified challenge against the Modi government on local issues.
Price rise, unemployment, , low economic opportunities, and the lack of an upward-mobility-centred welfare vision, are all issues that have disillusioned the youth, the lesser privileged, the marginalised, and the socially precarious groups. But the Opposition, while having benefitted from this anger, hasn’t done much to offer a robust ideological push against the BJP.
The Congress manifesto (like the Right to Apprenticeship) but their presentation (from an electoral standing) and ground-level pitch needed work. It can perhaps push for these ideas to find greater absorption now, with the support and weight of other regional parties and through Parliament. It can also pressure the BJP to adopt some of these ideas in its governance model. For the people, in a democratic republic, that’s a win-win. -
The other question in front of the INDIA bloc-centred Opposition is whether some of these alliances will stand the test of time as we approach assembly elections in multiple states. The AAP has ruled out any pre-poll alliance with the Congress party in the 2025 Delhi elections. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has a similar perspective on not associating with the Congress party in Bengal.
In UP, the Congress party worked closely with the SP in 2024 and did well in its seat wins (compared to its dismal 2019 performance). Both parties benefited from the alliance, however, whether this will go on till the assembly polls in UP, remains unclear. Furthermore, there is uncertainty in terms of regional alliances spread across states like Maharashtra.
As a result, while electorally, a stronger and better-populated Opposition bench in the Lower House has its advantages in tackling the bulldozer Raj of Modi-Shah while protecting the sacred fundamentals of the Indian Constitution, to take this symbolic ‘victory’ forward, an anischit kaal lies ahead.
