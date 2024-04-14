'Zionist Regime Will Be Punished': Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Israel has stated that more than 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, adding that a vast majority of them were intercepted.

Iran says it carried out the attack in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria on 1 April and that the matter can now "be deemed concluded."

Two Israeli officials stated that Iran launched 185 drones and 36 cruise missiles. While most of the missiles were launched from Iran, a small portion came from Iraq and Yemen. Iran launched 110 surface-to-surface missiles as well.