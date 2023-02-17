YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki To Step Down, Neal Mohan Named as Successor

YouTube is set to undergo a change in leadership after Susan Wojcicki announced that she will be resigning as CEO.

The big picture: In an email that was posted online by YouTube on Thursday, 16 February, Wojcicki said that she intends to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about."

Wojcicki's history at Google goes back 25 years

She was picked to head YouTube in 2014

“Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere,” Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said.

Next in line: Wojcicki will be succeeded by the tech company's chief product officer, Neal Mohan.