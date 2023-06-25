Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin Whose Wagner Forces Staged a Coup in Russia

In a major challenge to Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary forces, Wagner, launched a coup of sorts on Friday.
(Photo: Altered by Kamran Akhter/ The Quint)
In a major challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority in decades, Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary forces, Wagner, launched a coup of sorts on Friday, 23 June, taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don and marching towards Moscow.
Through a series of audio and video posts on social media into the night, Prigozhin proclaimed that his forces were moving towards the Russian capital on a 'March of Justice'.
However, before the mercenary group could reach Moscow, Prigozhin said on Saturday that he had halted the march and asked the Wagner personnel to return to the 'field camps.'
When the freebooters were still on their way to the capital, Putin addressed to the nation saying,
"Actions that split our unity are a stab in the back of our country and our people," he further added.
The reason for Wagner rebellion is said to be Prigozhin's anger towards the Russian military leadership and the changed prospects of the mercenary group. In the lead-up to the armed insurrection, Prigozhin had called Russia's military leaders incompetent and had accused that his forces were not getting the ammunition needed.
On Friday, he alleged that the Russian forces had attacked Wagner's field camps in eastern Ukraine, a claim that has not been independently confirmed and which the Russian government denies.
Despite Putin's strong words and loss of face across the world, Prigozhin will not face criminal charges.
The Kremlin has said that the Wagner boss will leave for Belarus and the Wagner fighters will sign contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defence.
It is believed that the deal between the two camps was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. But who is Yevgeny Prigozhin and what is the history of his mercenary group Wagner?
Sixty-two-year-old Prigozhin was born in St Petersburg – the city that is the hometown of Putin as well.
Prigozhin got in trouble with the law when he was a teenager and spent 12 years in prison for a 1981 conviction on charges of robbery, fraud and the prostitution of minors.
After his release, he started selling hot dogs in his hometown. However, over the years, he set up his own catering firm and became a private catering magnate. He was eventually noticed by Putin, and this connection helped him get catering contracts for the Russian military and state-run schools.
Since he also catered many a dinner hosted by the Russian president, it earned him the nickname 'Putin's chef.'
However, the ambitious entrepreneur didn't limit himself to food. Putin found him immensely useful as he was ready to do any dirty work on the president's behalf. The extent of Prigozhin's dealings on behalf of the Russian government became known only after details about Wagner started becoming public.
Prigozhin founded the Internet Research Agency in 2013 with its headquarters in his hometown St Petersburg. The aim of this organisation was to run propaganda operations domestically and abroad.
The agency as well as Prigozhin along with 12 other Russian nationals were indicted by the United States Justice Department in 2018 for interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The indictment report called the IRA as the "hub of an ambitious effort to trick Americans online into following and promoting Russian-fed propaganda that pushed 2016 voters toward then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and away from Democratic rival Hillary Clinton," reported Washington Post in 2018.
Prigozhin had denied the allegations at that time. However, when a Bloomberg report accused him of interfering in last year's US midterm election, he admitted his role proudly.
Further, the IRA has not limited itself to the US but other countries like Ukraine, the United Kingdom, South Africa and India have also been a target of its troll farms.
For a long time, Russian government and Prigozhin did not just distance themselves from Wagner, the private military company known for its ruthlessness and brutality, but also denied its existence.
Until the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022 and is ongoing, Prigozhin maintained a low profile.
However, since last year he has suddenly become quite vocal and social media savvy. In September 2022, he posted on social network VKontakte that he founded Wagner in 2014.
Wagner takes its name from the 19th-century German musician Richard Wagner, a favourite of Adolf Hitler and whose legacy was appropriated by the Nazis.
Wagner was a call sign used by one of the group's early commanders who had a fascination for the Nazi Germany.
The presence of the group was first noticed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 when the Wagner recruits, masked and wearing unmarked green army uniforms, were seen fighting in the eastern Donbas region. They were referred to as 'little green men' for their uniforms and mysterious identity.
Since then the Wagner forces have been reported in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Mali, the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique and Venezuela.
Experts say that the Russian government has used Wagner forces for its foreign operations due to the "plausible deniability" that it affords the Kremlin. Interestingly, mercenary groups are illegal under the Russian law.
Last year summer, Prigozhin recruited thousands of convicts from Russia's prisons to bump the number of mercenaries who could fight the war in Ukraine. The convicted were promised liberation after six months' service in Ukraine.
The Wagner forces are said to have played an important role in taking the city of Bakhmut from the Ukrainian forces.
In a video message on Telegram last month, Prizoghin had said,
However, along with Russian forces, Wagner mercenaries too have faced heavy casualties. Prigozhin himself has admitted that 10,000, or one-fifth of the prisoners recruited by him, have been killed on the battlefield. According to one expert, 80% of Russian prisoners recruited by Wagner had been either killed, injured, or captured by Ukraine by January 2023.
