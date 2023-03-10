Xi Jinping Elected As China's President for Historic Third Term

Chinese President Xi Jinping is congratulated by Li Zhanshu as other delegates applaud after he is unanimously elected as President during a session of Chinas National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Friday, 10 March.
Chinese politician Xi Jinping secured his third term as president from the country's parliament on Friday, 10 March.
The 69-year-old politician was unanimously endorsed by China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), often described as the rubber stamp Parliament, for its mechanical and routine endorsement of the decisions of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), reported news agency PTI.
The NPC also endorsed his continuation as the Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, the head of the two-million-strong People's Liberation Army, which is the largest military in the world.
In October 2022, Xi was re-elected as the leader of CPC by the party's once-in-a-five-year Congress session.
Other than Xi, the NPC also endorsed his close aide Han Zheng as vice president.
