Xi Jinping Congratulates Joe Biden on US Election Win: Report

Xi Jinping's congratulations comes two weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Chinese state media has reported that President Xi Jinping delivered his congratulations to United States President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, 25 November, for his win against Donald Trump in the US elections.

Jinping’s note stressed on cooperation between the two countries, and said that he hopes “to see both sides uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation,” Xinhua news agency reported.

He also went on to profess that he believes a “healthy and stable development of US-China relations” in not only beneficial for national interests but “also meets the common expectation of the international community.” During Donald Trump’s presidency, US-China relations went through a frictional period, as Washington repeatedly attacked China for their handling of the pandemic. Trump also famously called the coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’, and the two superpowers also engaged in a hostile manner over issues of espionage allegations, human rights, free media and technology.

However, after a delay of almost three weeks, Jinping is the latest addition to the chorus of world leaders who have congratulated Joe Biden for being declared the projected winner in the US presidential election. On 13 November, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry had also congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris a week after they had delivered their victory speeches, CNN reported. According to Xinhua, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message congratulating Harris on her victory.