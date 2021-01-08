Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration on 20 Jan: US Prez Donald Trump

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday, 8 January, that he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden which is scheduled to be held on 20 January.
The inauguration is the formal ceremony marking the beginning of a new presidential term and takes place in Washington DC.
US political customs dictate that the outgoing president of the country be present at the inauguration of the new leader. However, reports had suggested earlier that Trump would not be attending Biden’s inauguration.
A report by Politico said that there is a possibility that Trump and Melania will leave for their South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago a day ahead of the inauguration. However, the report said that despite Trump not making an appearance, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the presidential inauguration in a show of support for peaceful transition.
According to BBC, the requirement of the inauguration ceremony is that the president-elect recite the presidential oath of office: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
The inauguration ceremony is always held on 20 January and the swearing in is scheduled to happen around noon. After the ceremony, Biden will be able to move into the White House as the President of the US.
The oath-taking will happen in front of the US Capitol. In light of the recent siege on the Capitol, security plans, which are usually detailed, are expected to be enhanced. According to BBC, the DC National Guard, which was called in on 6 January, will be available for the inauguration proceedings, in addition to the Capitol police.
Usually, huge numbers flock to Washington DC for the ceremony, but given the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations this year will be "extremely limited", the Biden team has said. It has also urged Americans to avoid travelling to the capital for the event.
(With inputs from BBC and Politico.)
Published: 08 Jan 2021,09:27 PM IST