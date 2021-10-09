Why is a Polish Court Ruling Triggering Concerns of 'Polexit' from EU?

With Poland’s highest court ruling that some of the European Union laws are conflicting with the country’s constitution, EU policymakers are worried of the possibility of Poland exiting the bloc.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed the ruling, and on a Facebook post he wrote, “We want a community of respect and not a grouping of those who are equal and more equal. This is our community, our Union."

But the European Commission appears to be “deeply concerned” about the repercussions of such a move.

In a public statement, Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission said, “I have instructed the commission’s services to analyse it thoroughly and swiftly. On this basis, we will decide on next steps.”