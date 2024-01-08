Why Does Claudine Gay Still Work at Harvard After She Resigned as Its President?

What Does Having Tenure Mean?

Tenure, as the American Association of University Professors defines it, is “an indefinite appointment” that protects academic jobs. Obtaining it is hard and takes years. Universities can fire a tenured professors only for cause or under what the association calls “extraordinary circumstances” – such as if their school experiences a financial crisis or their department gets eliminated.

Tenure is university specific. If a tenured professor gets hired by another school, they lose those protections unless their new academic institution grants them again.

Scholars who serve as the president, provost or deans have different responsibilities than regular faculty.

Regardless of whether an administrator comes from a traditional academic background or a non-traditional background such as business or politics, the employment offer usually includes a tenured faculty position.

University presidents serve at the pleasure of their institution’s board of trustees. The board can revoke their administrative role. But revoking a scholar’s tenure and the job security that goes with it requires a formal process and investigation.

However, universities rarely end tenure, even when they find evidence that a tenured professor is incompetent.