Who Is St Javelin? Why Is She the Face of Ukrainian Resistance?

Standing tall in a sea of images that have now come to represent the Ukrainian resistance, is a rapidly spreading picture of Mary Magdalene.

Except, the follower of Jesus appears in the image with a rather strange object in her hand – an anti-tank missile launcher named Javelin.

It is an iconography that has earned her the social-media title of 'St Javelin.'

Running around her countenance is a halo – blue and sometimes even red, as opposed to the shimmering gold – marked with the golden trident coat-of-arms of Ukraine.