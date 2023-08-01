'Only Pureblood': Indian-American Hirsh Vardhan Singh Announces White House Race

Indian-American aeronautical engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh has now joined a crowded pool of Republican candidates for President of the United States – and become the third Indian American to do so, alongside former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Via a video posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) on 28 July, 38-year-old Singh publicised his campaign for the Republican nomination for the US President.