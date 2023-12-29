Who Is Françoise Bettencourt Meyers? World’s 1st Women To Be Worth Over $100 Bn

L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Because you’re worth it! This is what the heir to the L'Oréal beauty empire must be telling herself after she joined the millionaire club with the likes of Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Not only has she joined the club, she is also the first woman to accumulate a fortune of $100 billion.
On 28 December, the shares of L'Oreal SA, an empire founded by her grandfather, Eugene Schueller, in 1909, hit a record high, positioning the stock for its best year since 1998.
Born on 10 July, 1985, the 70-year-old Françoise and her family hold a majority stake of 35% in the beauty brand. Françoise further inherited her mother’s fortune once Liliane Bettencourt, died in 2017.
It is believed that Françoise didn't get along well with her mother. A court battle between the two made Françoise question whether her mother could handle the family money. She accused Liliane of stealing roughly $1.3 billion for gifts to a friend. This has been reenacted in Netflix’s The Billionaire, The Butler, and The Boyfriend.
Françoise is also a well-known author - a five-volume study of the Bible and a genealogy of the Greek gods.
She enjoys playing the piano.
She is the vice-chair of the board of L’Oreal, 241 billion pounds ($268 billion) company, which has come to include subsidiaries like Maybelline, Kiehl’s and NYX, among other cosmetics companies.
Her sons, Jean-Victor Meyers, 37, and Nicolas Meyers, 35, are also directors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)