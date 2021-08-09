First Woman to Lead The Associated Press, Who is Daisy Veerasingham?

British National Daisy Veerasingham will take charge as the CEO and President of the Associated Press in January 2022.
The Associated Press recently announced appointment of Daisy Veerasingham as the President and CEO of the news wire. She will replace Gary Pruitt and take charge in January 2022.
Daisy Veerasingham, 51, is currently serving as the Executive Vice President and COO of the Associated Press Inc. She is a first generation British National whose roots can be traced back to Sri Lanka.
Veerasingham joined the AP in 2004 as a sales director for the AP Television news in London. She has served roles as the Chief Revenue Officer and head of Global Sales for the company.
"During her 17 years at AP, Veerasingham has grown revenue, diversified the news agency’s customer base – especially internationally – and introduced new business models. She also led the transformation of AP’s video business, making it fully digital-capable and market competitive, with a focus on multichannel live video delivery," an AP press release read.
Daisy Veerasingham has previously worked as a Group Sales Director for the Lexis Nexis Group for three years before which she worked at the Financial Times Group. In her eight years at the Financial Times, she was responsible as Sales and Marketing manager for emerging markets and was then promoted to Sales and Marketing director for FT Information.
