Obama Redux: Who’s Who of the Biden-Harris Cabinet

In an interview with CNN, President Joe Biden had expressed that his Cabinet would be a microcosm for the United States, saying that his administration, “both in the White House and outside in the Cabinet, is going to look like the country,” CNN quoted.

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United Stated on Wednesday, 20 January, and Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, African-American and South Asian to hold high office.

This is what the Biden-Harris administration looks like: