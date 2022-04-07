White House Says it is Ready to Support India in Diversifying Energy Imports

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
The White House on Wednesday, 6 April, announced that the United States is ready to support India's energy needs, and tried to assure the Modi government that it need not purchase oil from the Kremlin amid the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia for invading Ukraine.
"We do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as, obviously, those decisions are made by individual countries," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a White House press briefing.
The statement from the White House comes in the backdrop of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh's trip to New Delhi last week to discuss India's foreign policy with respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
India imports most of its energy from the Middle-East and around 8 percent from the US.
Procurement of oil from Russia has been around 1-2 percent (less than its own domestic production of oil, which constitutes around 8 percent of its oil reserves).
Emphasising that India is anti-war and no solution can be reached without diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his parliament speech on 6 April had said that if New Delhi were to choose a side, it would be the side of peace.
