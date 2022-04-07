White House Says it is Ready to Support India in Diversifying Energy Imports

The White House on Wednesday, 6 April, announced that the United States is ready to support India's energy needs, and tried to assure the Modi government that it need not purchase oil from the Kremlin amid the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia for invading Ukraine.

"We do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as, obviously, those decisions are made by individual countries," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a White House press briefing.