WAN-IFRA & World Editors Forum Urge Polish President to Veto Media Bill

The legislation will especially target one news channel - TVN24 - which is owned by the American media company Discovery Inc.

The statement by WAN-IFRA and the WED wrote about this well, claiming that "TVN is the last remaining independent broadcaster in the country. Ultimately, the law would undoubtedly prevent any enterprise from investing in Polish media."

Rafal Trzaskowski, the current mayor of Warsaw, insisted that while TVN is under threat, it is not only about that one channel.

"In a moment [there will be] censorship of the internet, an attempt to extinguish all independent sources of information – but we will not allow that to happen", The Guardian reported him saying.

TVN24 footage showed protesters chanting "free media" in Warsaw, while a protestor outside the presidential palace told AFP that Poland "needs free speech."

Both the US and the EU expressed their concern regarding the law.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the passage in Poland today of a law that would undermine freedom of expression, weaken media freedom and erode foreign investors confidence in their property rights and the sanctity of contracts in Poland," a state department spokesperson said on Friday.

Czech lawyer Vera Jourova, who is the vice-president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, stated that "once this bill becomes a law, the commission will not hesitate to take action in case of non-compliance with EU law."

(With inputs from The Guardian and AFP)