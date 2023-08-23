Wagner Chief Prigozhin on Passenger List of Plane That Crashed in Russia: Report

Mercenary force Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead, reported news agency BBC on Wednesday, 23 August.
(Photo: Altered by Kamran Akhter/ The Quint)
Mercenary force Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly on the passenger list of a plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead, reported news agency AFP on Wednesday, 23 August.
Russia's emergency ministry says that all 10 passengers of the plane, including three crew members, died in the crash, and added that a man with Prigozhin’s name was among the passengers.
“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin," the Rosaviatsia said.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
