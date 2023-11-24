Dublin: Shops Looted, Locals Clash With Cops After Stabbing Outside School

Widespread violence erupted in Dublin, the capital city of Ireland, on the night of 23 November 2023, after protests broke out over a knife attack in which five people, including three children, were injured.

A five-year-old girl has been seriously injured in the attack, which happened on Parnell Square East in the city centre, outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire school, on Thursday afternoon. A 40-year-old suspect also hurt in the attack, was detained by the police.

Soon after the attack, hundreds of protesters hit the streets in the Dublin city centre, including the famous O'Connell Street – all in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.

Several purported videos of the incident showed protesters burning vehicles on the streets and looting the shops in the area. Many police personnel were also injured in the subsequent clashes which broke out.

Riot police had to be deployed to control the situation.