Violent Clashes in New Zealand as Anti-Vaccine Protests Escalate

The anti-vaccine protests in New Zealand lead to the breakout of violent clashes between the protesters and the police on Wednesday, 2 March, with the demonstrators setting several tents and the slide on Parliament's lawn on fire.
(Photo Courtesy: sadirichards/Twitter)
The anti-vaccine protests in New Zealand lead to the breakout of violent clashes between the protesters and the police on Wednesday, 2 March, with the demonstrators setting several tents and the slide on the Parliament's lawn on fire, Reuters reported.
The police towed away as many as 50 vehicles during the course of clearing the area.
The protesters have been laying siege to the ground near the parliament with their cars, trucks, and motorcycles for more than three weeks now, calling for an end to the vaccine mandates and the restrictions imposed in the face of the pandemic.
They are believed to have drawn inspiration from the similar protests in Canada.
Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, said that "it was an attack on their front-line police, it was an attack on our parliament, it was an attack on our values, and it was wrong."
"65 arrests were made for a range of offences including trespass, wilful damage, and possession of restricted weapons," the police of the region said, adding that three officers were injured in the process.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)