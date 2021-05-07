At Least 24 Dead, Hundreds Injured in Colombia Protests

On 4 May, roads were blocked in many cities as fresh disturbances erupted in the capital city of Bogota. The government also ordered soldiers to patrol the streets of Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city.

As per Reuters, protests will continue and a national strike has been planned on Wednesday, with activists demanding a basic income guarantee, the withdrawal of a government health reform proposal and the dissolution of the riot police.

As per reports, road blockades have also led to delayed shipments out of the Pacific Ocean port of Buenaventura. The South American Football Confederation was also forced to move two Copa Libertadores football games to Paraguay, The Indian Express reported.