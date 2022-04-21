Video Showing New York Cops Detaining Black Boy, 8, for 'Stealing' Sparks Furore

A viral video showing officers detaining a Black boy for allegedly stealing a packet of chips has caused outrage on social media.
The New York police force stated that it has begun an inquiry after a viral video showing officers detaining a young Black boy for allegedly stealing a packet of chips caused outrage on social media.
The Syracuse police department put out a tweet on Tuesday, 19 April, saying that "the incident, including the officers' actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed."
The video has been viewed more than five million times on Twitter.
In the video, the child, reportedly only 8 years old, can be seeing crying and screaming as a White officer from the Syracuse Police Department drags him into the police car with his hands behind his back.
The man who was capturing the incident on camera can be heard asking, "What ya'll doing?"
After the cops accuse the boy of stealing, the man filming the episode says that the boy is being treated like "cold-blooded criminal".
He even offers to pay for whatever the boy stole. The boy was later released without any charges.
New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said that the video was "heart-wrenching".
"Many of us are parents. And you can't help but imagine the fear in that child as he had to endure that experience," she told reporters.
