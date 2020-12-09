US SC Rejects Republican Lawsuit Against Biden Win in Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 December, overturned the Republican lawsuit seeking to invalidate over 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania in an attempt to undo Joe Biden’s win in the state, Reuters reported.
The court rejected a plea by congressman Mike Kelly and other Trump-supporting Pennsylvania Republicans who had filed a lawsuit that sought to delegitimise the expansion of mail-in voting under state law.
Ever since 3 November 2020, Trump has made false claims of winning the election, widespread voter fraud and democrats conspiring, undermining the electoral processes of the United States.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is a democrat wrote on Twitter, “This election is over. We must continue to stop this circus of ‘lawsuits’ and move forward.”
Biden secured a win in Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes. He also received a much higher percentage of mail-in ballots than Trump, as the coronavirus medical crisis forced many people to vote from the safety of their homes.
