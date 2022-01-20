US Secretary of State To Meet Russian Counterpart To Ease Tensions Over Ukraine

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SecBlinken)
The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, will meet the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, 21 January in Geneva, the New York Times reported.
Both sides will seek to come to an agreement that would avoid conflict in Eastern Europe over Ukraine.
A detailed understanding of the tensions between US, NATO, Ukraine, and Russia can be found here.
Blinken visited the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, 18 January, and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring him of US support if Russia resorts to military measures.
The visit comes in the backdrop of a massive cyber attack that shook Ukraine, with fingers being pointed at Russia.
Additionally, in a tweet, Blinken said "there will be nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine", in a reference to Russia's demand that Ukraine does not join NATO.
The US stance on that demand has been that Ukraine's membership of NATO will be decided by the latter two actors, and not by Russia.
Blinken will stop in Berlin on Thursday, 20 January, before meeting Lavrov the next day.
He has asserted that Russian troops have been amassed at the Ukrainian borders with "no provocation, no reason" and that the US is aware of Russia's "plans to increase that force even more on very short notice", thereby giving Putin "the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine", as quoted by the BBC.
Pledging "relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace", Blinken has also warned of harsh sanctions in case of an invasion of Ukraine initiated by the Russians.
(With inputs from the New York Times and the BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)