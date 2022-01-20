US Secretary of State To Meet Russian Counterpart To Ease Tensions Over Ukraine

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, will meet the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, 21 January in Geneva, the New York Times reported.

Both sides will seek to come to an agreement that would avoid conflict in Eastern Europe over Ukraine.

A detailed understanding of the tensions between US, NATO, Ukraine, and Russia can be found here.

Blinken visited the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, 18 January, and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring him of US support if Russia resorts to military measures.

The visit comes in the backdrop of a massive cyber attack that shook Ukraine, with fingers being pointed at Russia.