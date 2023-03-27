At Least 3 Children Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville School

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019At Least 3 Children Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville School

The shooting took place at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tennessee.
"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead," the MNPD took to Twitter to say.

(Photo: Twitter/Metro Nashville PD)

At least three children were killed after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Nashville's Tennessee on Monday, 27 September, before being shot dead by the police, officials said.

The shooting took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The three victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Monroe Carrel Jr Children's Hospital, AP reported.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from AP.)

Published: 27 Mar 2023,10:22 PM IST

