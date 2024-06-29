Joe Biden Can Still Step Away From the Race, but Then What Would Happen Next?

After the Biden-Trump TV debate, the question many people are asking is: “Is it too late for Biden to bow out in 2024?” Technically, no. Biden could, for any reason, declare that he’s no longer seeking a second term.

Any potential successor would have to be determined in a high-stakes fracas at the Democratic party’s convention scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago.

Unless the Democrat party changed the rules, delegates pledged to Biden would enter the convention “uncommitted,” and so would lobby, and ultimately vote, on a replacement.

Until now, the odds of Biden changing course have looked small, but the president’s dismal performance at the TV debate looks likely to have changed that.