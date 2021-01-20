President Trump Pardons Former White House Aide Steve Bannon

As one of his last acts in office, President Donald Trump has pardoned former White House aide Steve Bannon, Reuters reported on Wednesday, 20 January.
Bannon was accused of fraud in a case involving collecting funds for the border wall and was indicted and arrested in August.
According to The New York Times, the outgoing president took the decision despite efforts to sway him. The pardon is a pre-emptive move and will effectively do away with charges against Bannon, should he be convicted.
Reuters reported, quoting a senior administration official, that Trump has also pardoned rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, along with former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
Trump has issued 27 pardons in his term, many of them being requests through friends, celebrities or Fox News personalities.
The outgoing president has a few hours left of his presidency, with Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled for 20 January.
(With inputs from Reuters and The New York Times.)
