US President Biden Unlikely To Travel to India for Republic Day 2024: Reports

United States President Joe Biden is unlikely to travel to India to attend Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest next month, several media reports said on Tuesday, 12 December.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, Hindustan Times reported that New Delhi is also looking at alternative dates for the QUAD Summit, which was also slated to be held in January 2024. Moreover, India also faces the task of finding another guest with just more than a month left for the Republic Day event.