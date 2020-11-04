How Bernie Sanders Predicted Trump’s Poll Night Response Days Ago

Even though the votes for the US Presidential election are still being counted, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made false claims of victories in several key states. Trump said that he intends to go to Supreme Court of the country to stop vote counting. Trump’s speech has shocked many, but Senator Bernie Sanders had predicted this outcome almost a week ago. In a clip that is now going viral, Sanders in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon suggested that Trump would dismiss ‘crooked ballots’ due to delay in mail-in ballots being counted across the states.

The democratic socialist leader who dropped out of the race for the 2020 Presidential Election appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 24 October. Fallon asked Sanders about what Trump’s reaction on election night would likely be.

“My view is every vote must be counted,” he said and added that he suspects that states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are going to receive huge amounts of mail-in ballots.

“Unlike states like Florida and or Vermont, they are not able to begin processing those ballots until election day or maybe when the polls close. That means you are going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots.” Sanders further stated, “Here is my worry. What polls show and what studies have shown is that, for whatever reason, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots. Republicans are more likely to walk into polling booths on election day.” Sanders added that it is likely that the first votes that will be counted will be those people who came in on Election Day, which will be Republican.

Here Sanders’ prediction gets more real. “And here is the fear – and I hope everybody hears it – it could well be, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody does. But it could well be that, at 10 o'clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, ‘Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It’s all over, have a good day.’” ‘But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states. And Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave the office.’ So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have, “ Sanders said.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump earlier today claimed that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballot-counting because the election has been ridden with fraud, even as he claimed without evidence that he won a second term.

Trump had tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” But on Wednesday, 4 November, Twitter and Facebook added a warning label to US President Donald Trump’s tweet and post that alleged that the presidential election is being stolen. The posts were in an apparent reference to the Democrats.

