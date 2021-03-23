Cop Among 10 Dead in Mass Shooting at Supermarket in US’ Colorado

Ten people, including a police officer, were shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Monday, 22 March, at a US grocery store in Colorado, police said, reported news agency AFP.
The incident took place at the King Soopers store in Boulder, less than 50 km from state capital Denver.
According to the news agency, a suspect is injured and in custody, Boulder Police’s Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters.
A live video following the incident showed a a white middle-aged man, shirtless and covered in blood, being detained by police and led away from the store.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
Published: 23 Mar 2021,07:58 AM IST