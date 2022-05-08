US First Lady Jill Biden, Canada PM Trudeau Make Surprise Visit to Ukraine

US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, 8 May, to show support to the war-torn country in its fight against Russia, the White House informed, as per AFP.

She also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and visited a school that is serving as a temporary shelter, according to a pool report, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to the war-scarred Kyiv suburb of Irpin.