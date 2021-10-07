US Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Controversial Anti-Abortion Law

The law also incentivises citizens to become anti-abortion bounty hunters because it rewards at least $10,000 to anyone who sues any person who aided an abortion after the time period prescribed in the law, Reuters reported.

Judge Pitman, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, wrote that ever since the law went into effect, "women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the constitution," added The Guardian.

The Texas law is perceived to be the biggest test for abortion rights in the US in many years, as Republicans step up their tactics to overturn the historic 1973 Roe vs Wade case.

The judge's ruling is an early victory for the Joe Biden government, whose Justice Department had sued Texas over the law last month.

(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters)