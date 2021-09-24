US Envoy to Haiti Resigns Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Haitian Migrants

Haiti
Daniel Foote, the United States (US) Special Envoy to Haiti, resigned in protest against the US administration on Thursday, 23 September, over what he called the "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants," Reuters reported.
According to activists who track deportations enforced by the US administration, four deportation flights were set to leave for Haiti on Thursday.
The US administration has been under fire since the pictures from this week went viral in which border patrol officers on horseback were seen turning away migrants who were trying to cross the Texas border to get food for their families.
BBC reported that Jen Psaki, the spokeswoman for the White House, said that she had seen the footage and while she did not have the context, she could not "imagine what context would make that appropriate".
Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Haitian migrants were being detained in Del Rio, a small town on the border of Texas, and without any prior warnings were being deported to Haiti.
Haiti is still struggling to recover from the powerful earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in mid-August and the assassination of their president Jovenel Moïse in July.
