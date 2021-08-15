Situation Changing Quickly, Reports of Airport Taking Fire: US Embassy in Kabul

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan.

Earlier in the day, negotiations had begun with the Afghanistan government for an 'unconditional surrender' and a 'peaceful transfer of power'.

Kabul was the only major Afghan city under the control of the country's central government, as more and more cities fell to the Taliban in the last few days in its unprecedented advance.

Following the withdrawal of majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban has advanced rapidly in Afghanistan capturing cities after cities.