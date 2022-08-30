US Congress' Report: India Is Failing At Freedom of Religion, Press, Expression

A report released by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) reveals the crumbling effect of disintegration of religious freedom and freedom of expression in India. This public policy research institute of the United States Congress also sheds light on efforts to dismantle freedom of the press and civil society in India.

As per the CRS, "the scope and scale of such abuses reportedly has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly since their reelection in 2019.

The report referenced the Sweden-based Varieties of Democracies Project which has classified India as "an electoral autocracy" since 2019.

Moreover, according to the US-based non-profit organisation Freedom House, India was re-designated as "Partly Free" in 2021 and went on to add that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party are tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism." This could lead to a negative impact for global democratic trends.