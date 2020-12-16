US Congress Passes NDAA, Calls Out Chinese Aggression at LAC

The US Congress passed the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) on Tuesday, 15 December, which includes a $750 Billion defence policy bill, and called out the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against India, reported PTI.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May, with tensions soaring in June when troops on both sides clashed in the Galwan Valley, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The countries have not reached a resolution yet despite several rounds of talk.

The US House of Representatives and the Senate has included a provision led by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's resolution language, urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression against India along the LAC, reported PTI.