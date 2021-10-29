US Confirms Chinese Hypersonic Weapons That Can Evade Its Missile Defences

China seems to be using a technology known as Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) first developed by the Soviets during the 1960s.

It is different from an intercontinental ballistic missile because it follows a lower trajectory, making is extremely difficult for defence systems to detect, the Financial Times reported.

The second most senior general of the US military, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten, said on Thursday, 28 October, that China's speed in developing missile capabilities is "stunning" and the US development of the same is hampered due to "brutal" bureaucracy, according to CCN.

These developments have occurred in the backdrop of heightens Sino-American tensions over Taiwan and a failed US hypersonic test only last week.

(With inputs from Reuters, CNN, and Financial Times)