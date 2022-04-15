'Putin May Use Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons': CIA Director Warns Amid Ukraine War

The United States' (US) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) warned on Thursday, 14 April, that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to the use of "low-yield" or "tactical" nuclear weapons due to setbacks faced by the country's military amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," said CIA director William Burns, as per a report by news agency AFP.

Burns added that the Biden administration was extremely concerned about the situation erupting into a nuclear confrontation, which would be disastrous for the world at large.