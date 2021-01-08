Meet Vincent Xavier, Indian-Origin Trump Fan at Capitol Hill Siege

In a sea of American confederate flags and flags supporting US President Donald Trump at the Capitol Hill insurrection on 6 January, the presence of Israeli flags, Iranian monarchist flags and an Indian tricolour have evoked a great deal of curiosity.

Many found it counter-intuitive that flags of other nations would be preset at a highly charged gathering of American nationalists.

One of the Indian-origin Americans present at Capitol Hill on 6 January was Vincent Xavier Palathingal also known as Vinson Palathingal. He is a Republican party member who originally hails from Kochi in Kerala and now resides in Fairfax, Virginia.

He had contested elections for the school board at Fairfax.