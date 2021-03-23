US, Allies Sanction Chinese Officials Over Uighur ‘Genocide’

The US and its allies announced sanctions against two Chinese officials for “serious human rights abuses” of Uighur Muslims on Monday, 22 March.

As a display of unity, the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the same individuals as well, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions come after the first face-to-face meeting between top Chinese and US diplomats that took place on 18 March in Alaska. Both had begun with astute remarks in their opening statements, since the tension in bilateral ties had amplified when the Trump administration had directly blamed China for the global pandemic.

The US and its allies, all condemned Beijing's repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province, in an attempt to isolate and pressure Beijing.