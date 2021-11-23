US Advises Against Travel to Germany and Denmark Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Image used for representational purposes only.
The United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday, 22 November, issued a notice that advised US citizens against travel to Germany and Denmark due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in both the countries, Reuters reported.
The CDC, elevating its travel recommendation to 'Level Four: Very High,' warned that "even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."
Similarly, Denmark was also marked as 'Level Four: Very High.'
The CDC currently has put 75 countries at Level Four, including European countries like Austria, Britain, Switzerland, Ireland, and the Czech Republic.
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel told her party leaders, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, that the steps that were being taken to protect the country and the economy from a COVID-19 rampage, were not enough, Reuters added.
She insisted that stronger action was required.
COVID-19 cases in Germany have been rising rapidly, especially among old people who took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first few weeks of 2021, and also among children who do not meet the age criteria for vaccination.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that European countries must try harder to prevent COVID-19 from devastating economies and lives.
"We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of COVID-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," the WHO's Hans Kluge told Reuters.
