US Mission in India Celebrates Student Visa Day, Hopes To Break Record

The U.S. Mission in India celebrated the higher education ties that both countries share with the sixth annual Student Visa Day on Tuesday, 7 June. More than 200,000 Indian students are studying at academic institutions in the United States, accounting for more than 20 percent of international students who are currently studying in the country, according to a release on the US Embassy in India's official website.

This year, consular officers at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates General in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewed more than 2,500 Indian student visa applicants, according to the official release.

Chargé d'Affaires Patricia Lacina heralded the contributions of Indian students in redefining the US-India relationship over the past 75 years.