US Latinos' 2020 Output Surpassed UK And India

In 2020, the total economic output of the US Latinos was $2.8 trillion which surpassed the GDPs of the United Kingdom and India, as per the 2022 Latino Donor Collaborative US Latino GDP Report, which was released on Thursday September 22, at the L'attitude conference in San Diego.

A Latino person can be of any race or colour, and could be anyone who is born in and/or has ancestors from Latin America and living in the U.S., including Brazilians.

The report reveals that the Latino American purchasing power and economic output rose even during the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportional impact on Latino communities, according to Axios.