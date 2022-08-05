‘Take It Seriously’: US Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

The United States on Thursday, 4 August, declared monkeypox a public health emergency in order to free up more funds and increase data gathering.

The move would also allow the deployment of additional personnel in the fight against the virus.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, "We're prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet, "I remain committed to our monkeypox response: ramping-up vaccine distribution, expanding testing, and educating at-risk communities. That's why today's public health emergency declaration on the virus is critical to confronting this outbreak with the urgency it warrants."