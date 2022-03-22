US Declares Myanmar Army Committed Genocide Against Rohingya

The United States, on Monday, 21 March, officially declared that the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority that was committed by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide, adding that there was clear evidence of an attempt to "destroy" the community.

Speaking at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the killings of thousands, forcing almost a million people to flee Myanmar in the years 2016 and 2017.

"Beyond the Holocaust, the United States has concluded that genocide was committed seven times," he continued.